US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
----
PREVIOUS ITEM
Vedanta offers 160 bln rupees for govt stake in Hindustan Zinc, Balco-Business Line
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: