US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Harish Nambiar)
