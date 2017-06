link.reuters.com/ken86s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Volkswagen defers India small-car plan for 3 years-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/van86s

----

Vedanta Group eyeing $5 bln coal mine buy in Latin America - Times of India

link.reuters.com/gan86s

----

Sikorsky to set up R&D hub in Hyderabad; may partner Tata Elxsi-Financial Chronicle

link.reuters.com/tan86s

----

Vedanta offers 160 bln rupees for govt stake in Hindustan Zinc, Balco-Business Line

link.reuters.com/ran86s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Harish Nambiar)