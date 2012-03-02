US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Volkswagen defers India small-car plan for 3 years-Business Standard
----
Vedanta Group eyeing $5 bln coal mine buy in Latin America - Times of India
----
Sikorsky to set up R&D hub in Hyderabad; may partner Tata Elxsi-Financial Chronicle
----
Vedanta offers 160 bln rupees for govt stake in Hindustan Zinc, Balco-Business Line
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Harish Nambiar)
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: