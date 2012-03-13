US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as tech selloff continues
* Futures down: Dow 18 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 51.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
-----
PREVIOUS ITEM
NMDC to buy majority stake in Brazil's Amplus-Economic Times
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Rajesh Pandathil in MUMBAI)
* Futures down: Dow 18 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 51.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Jun 12 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,098.6 23,098.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades