Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Tata, SN Power consortium in talks to buy stake in Sikkim hydro project-Mint
MRPL eyes UB group stake in Mangalore Chem-Times of India
Travelex, PE firms in race for Thomas Cook India-Business Standard
Suzlon refutes talk of Alstom eyeing REpower-Economic Times
Sun Pharma not to revise Taro offer price-Economic Times
Acer edges ahead of HP as India's top desktop seller-Economic Times
Court asks Sebi to reconsider MCX's case for equity trading-Economic Times
