Carrefour confirms FNAC boss Bompard as its new chief
PARIS, June 9 Carrefour confirmed on Friday it had chosen Alexandre Bompard as its new chairman and chief executive following an eight month search at the world's second-largest retailer.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 52.9050 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
