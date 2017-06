----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

BG, state-run consortium to meet May 18 on Gujarat Gas deal - Economic TImes

r.reuters.com/wac28s

----

LIC investment in ONGC profitable: minister - Economic Times

r.reuters.com/vac28s

----

BSE takes step to check abnormal stock price move- Economic Times

r.reuters.com/tac28s

----

Air India fires 10 pilots, derecognizes union - Business Standard

r.reuters.com/zac28s

----

Govt may bring incentives to boost exports - Economic Times

r.reuters.com/pac28s

----

Foreign investors turn bearish on India - Economic Times

r.reuters.com/nac28s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 52.9050 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)