US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Tata Sons pledges shares worth 26 bln rupees in 3 cos-Business Standard
GMR group exits road development pact with NHAI in Gujarat-Financial Express
Bristol-Myers Squibb sues Dr. Reddy's over cancer drug in US-Economic Times
India proposes to hike diesel price by 1 rupee every month-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)