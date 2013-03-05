NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Jun 1

Jun 1 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 30,391.0 85,549.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad