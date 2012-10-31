----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Lanco Infra's plans to sell stakes in power units in limbo - Mint

----------

Shipping Corp proposes to build container facility at JN port - Mint

----------

SpiceJet upbeat, plans to acquire more aircraft - PTI in Economic Times

----------

Unclear sourcing norms keep global retailers wary of India - Economic Times

----------

Oil Min reviews subsidised cooking gas issue - Economic Times

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.