European stocks fall as investors flee risk, drugmaker Roche weighs
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
Bharti's tower arm likely to file $900 mln IPO this week - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 55.42 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
* Downgraded Reliance Communications Limited's (RCom) Corporate Family rating and Senior Secured Bond rating to Ca from Caa1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: