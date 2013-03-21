GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
ONGC eyes stake in Nigeria oilfield for up to $2 bln - Economic Times
----------
State raises taxes on liquor, tobacco, gold - Times of India
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
* NDTV will provide content to billboard-size digital tv screens installed by xtd in delhi metro rail network.