----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

General Motors sources $1 bln auto parts from India - Times of India

link.reuters.com/fyz33t

Belgium's Verlinvest buys 10 pct in Future Ventures - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/byz33t

----------

Bangalore property market tops growth charts in June qtr - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/zuz33t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)