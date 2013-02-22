----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

TVS Logistics buys stake in UK-based Rico for 1 bln rupees, eyes another - Mint

link.reuters.com/bas26t

----------

Realtors, brokerages may be allowed to apply for bank licences - Business Standard

link.reuters.com/cas26t

----------

AirAsia wants Ratan Tata to head India JV - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/vyr26t

----------

Tata Motors may make low-cost Nano cars in Malaysia - Mint

link.reuters.com/tyr26t

----------

RBS to lay off 200 staff in India, shut 22 branches - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/syr26t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)