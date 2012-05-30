US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Comey's testimony underway
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Airbus plans innovation centre in Bangalore-Times of India
----
Serious Fraud office to investigate Reebok India - Mint
----
Honda may delay production at Rajasthan plant - Mint
----
Hindustan Construction to sell non-core assets - Mint
----
Hindustan Aeronautics to make multi-role aircraft with Russian firm - Economic Times
----
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Harichandan Arakali)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)