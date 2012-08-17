link.reuters.com/dac22t
Wipro looking to expand furniture business - Mint
link.reuters.com/vub22t
L&T aims to buy out Flowserve's stake in Audco India - Mint
link.reuters.com/mub22t
Abhijeet Group signs $7 bln coal deal with U.S. firm - Business Standard
link.reuters.com/veb22t
ONGC likely to sell 26 pct in KG block to Japan's Inpex - Business Standard
link.reuters.com/teb22t
Pension funds may be allowed to invest more in shares - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/seb22t
