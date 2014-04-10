US STOCKS-Tech earnings power Nasdaq to record high; S&P, Dow flat
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
(Corrects source in headline to PTI in Economic Times) (r.reuters.com/ryh48v)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)