----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Honda to launch new 100cc bike in India, challenge Hero MotoCorp - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/hyq86t)

----------

Ericsson sues India's Micromax for patent infringement - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/gyq86t)

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)