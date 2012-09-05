BRIEF-Goa Carbon seeks members' nod for final dividend of 3 rupees/shr
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.