----------

PREVIOUS ITEM

UK's BG group in talks for new LNG terminal in Gujarat - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/nat33t

----------

Reliance cuts KG D6 oil, gas development budget by $3 bln - Times of India

link.reuters.com/jat33t

----------

Alcatel to axe 1,000 jobs in India as deals drop - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/gat33t

----------

Bharti may merge India, Africa ops by next year - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/dat33t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)