TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $222 mln to $16,688 mln in week ending April 7

Karachi, April 13 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $222 million to $16,688 million in the week ending April 7, compared to $16,466 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 7 Held by the State $16,688.2 $16,466.1 mln 1.3 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,055.9 mln $5,084.4 mln -0.5 commer