BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience approves share buyback worth upto 5 bln rupees
* Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage: