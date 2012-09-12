UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in transactions worth 2.5 bln euros
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Hindalco to spend $1.8 bln in 2012/13 to expand capacity-Hindustan Times
----------
Temasek, Bain in race to buy stake in Shriram Transport - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 55.3750 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)