----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Hindalco to spend $1.8 bln in 2012/13 to expand capacity-Hindustan Times

link.reuters.com/gaf62t

----------

Temasek, Bain in race to buy stake in Shriram Transport - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/caf62t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 55.3750 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)