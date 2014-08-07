BRIEF-Nirlon Ltd posts March qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 106 million rupees versus loss 114 million rupees year ago
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 625.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 7.35 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oMrauO) Further company coverage: