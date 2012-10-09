US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Govt plans to build 10-15 airports, upgrade 50 others - Financial Express
NMDC to cut iron ore prices by up to 11 pct for Oct - PTI in Business Line
Apollo Health plans to expand branded clinics five-fold - Mint
Tata Steel shifts focus to India to beat Europe slowdown - Mint
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)