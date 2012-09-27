BRIEF-Hindustan Oil Exploration sees further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
Foreign cos not happy with $100 mln FDI norm in retail - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services