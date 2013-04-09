UPDATE 6-Huge bomb in sewage tanker kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* At least 80 killed, 350 wounded by powerful bomb in sewage tanker-police
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Paradip port in talks with Indian Oil Corp for LNG terminal - Business Line
----------
Jones Lang LaSalle mulls $220 mln realty fund in India - Business Standard
----------
Reliance-BP, GAIL, Petronet, Torrent in race for stake in Mundra LNG terminal - Mint
----------
Cairn India keen to start gas distribution in Rajasthan - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 54.6 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* At least 80 killed, 350 wounded by powerful bomb in sewage tanker-police
* Says Centrum Retail Services Limited has entered into agreement with Evolvence India Fund II Limited