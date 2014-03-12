BRIEF-Allahabad Bank seeks members' nod to issue shares worth 4.18 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to create, offer, issue and allot shares worth 4.18 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pK9BwY) Further company coverage:
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Seeks members' nod to create, offer, issue and allot shares worth 4.18 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pK9BwY) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, April 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded on a constructive note on Friday as new issues rallied on a boost to overall risk sentiment from Wall Street's solid performance overnight on strong corporates earnings.