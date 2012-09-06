FTSE falters as election looms, travel stocks down - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
Videocon seeks $3 bln for its stake in Mozambique gas field - Bloomberg
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)