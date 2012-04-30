UPDATE 3-Glencore outbids Yancoal for Rio Tinto's Hunter Valley coal mines
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course' (Adds Rio comment, paragraph 6, bullet point)
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.