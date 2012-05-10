BRIEF-GPT Infraprojects gets order worth 2.10 bln rupees
June 9 Gpt Infraprojects Ltd: * Says gets order worth 2.10 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2rSkPRI Further company coverage:
----
PREVIOUS ITEM
Court restrains striking Air India pilots - Business Line
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 9 Gpt Infraprojects Ltd: * Says gets order worth 2.10 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2rSkPRI Further company coverage:
Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagyoday Agro Industries ST Bk Fac