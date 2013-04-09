BRIEF-Centrum Capital's retail services arm signs deal for minority stake sale in CentrumDirect
* Says Centrum Retail Services Limited has entered into agreement with Evolvence India Fund II Limited
* Says appointment of Ushpal Singh Kartar Singh Sabharwal as chairman