BRIEF-Somany Ceramics commences production at sanitaryware plant
* Says expansion of sanitaryware plant successfully completed and commercial production has commenced from April 26, 2017
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
