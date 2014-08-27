BRIEF-Info Edge India says Zomato has not raised fresh funds
* Says Zomato has not raised any fresh funds, instead it has increased its authorized share capital recently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* March quarter net profit 26 million rupees versus profit 45 million rupees year ago