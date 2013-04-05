Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
DLF picks bankers for 20-bln-rupee share sale - Economic Times
----------
L&T JV likely to get $274 mln Abu Dhabi road project - Economic Times
----------
US-based Textron eyes India's defence market - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 54.8 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)