----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Fin Min to meet industry, bankers on stalled projects - Business Standard

(link.reuters.com/ruj27t)

----------

NMDC cuts iron ore lump prices by about 7 pct - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/puj27t)

----------

DLF picks bankers for 20-bln-rupee share sale - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/muj27t)

----------

L&T JV likely to get $274 mln Abu Dhabi road project - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/kuj27t)

----------

US-based Textron eyes India's defence market - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/vej27t)

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 54.8 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)