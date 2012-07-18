link.reuters.com/cuv49s

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Tax officials summon Reebok India auditors-Financial Express

link.reuters.com/duv49s

Jindal Steel in talks to buy stake in Canada's CIC Energy-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/dev49s

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)