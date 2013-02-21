BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Air India lowers domestic fares by up to 40 pct - Times of India
----------
Fin Min says India cabinet to decide on Vodafone tax dispute - PTI in Mint
----------
Jaiprakash Power raises $175 mln in private share placement - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment under PIS in Tejas Networks Limited by FII/FPI investment limit from 24 to 49 percent and increase in NRI limit from 10 to 24 percent Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qEwhyX) Further company coverage: