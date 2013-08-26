DAX nears record high as European shares march on
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
Gail in talks to buy 3 mln T LNG at cheaper rates from Qatar - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.40 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)