----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

L&T-Mitsubishi JV evaluating buying rival energy equipment units - Mint

----------

Tata Motors may build assembly units in Kenya, Tunisia - PTI in Economic Times

----------

Future Group drops plan to sell stake in retail businesses - Economic Times

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)