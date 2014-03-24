India's TVS Motor Q4 profit falls about 7 pct, but beats estimates
April 27 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell nearly 7 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by lower motorcycle sales at home, but beat analysts' estimates.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
April 27 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell nearly 7 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by lower motorcycle sales at home, but beat analysts' estimates.
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 1.09 billion rupees