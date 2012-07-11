----------

Blackstone eyes realty deal for about $230 mln-Times of India

----------

Reliance Power gets $1.1 bln loans from China-Asian Wall Street Journal

----------

Nalco plans to invest $2 bln in power generation-Bloomberg

----------

Ranbaxy CEO says aims to expand U.S. sales-AP in Mint

----------

Niko raises Surat gas price, slams government-Business Standard

----------

MCX gets approval to launch stocks trading-Economic Times

----------

Malaysia's Maxis in talks to sell Indian unit Aircel-Economic Times

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.