INSTANT VIEW 2-China's commodities imports mainly rise in May m/m, coal falls
June 8 China's imports of crude oil, copper, iron ore and soybeans rose in May on a month earlier, although coal imports fell, customs data showed on Thursday.
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Blackstone eyes realty deal for about $230 mln-Times of India
----------
Reliance Power gets $1.1 bln loans from China-Asian Wall Street Journal
----------
Nalco plans to invest $2 bln in power generation-Bloomberg
----------
Ranbaxy CEO says aims to expand U.S. sales-AP in Mint
----------
Niko raises Surat gas price, slams government-Business Standard
----------
MCX gets approval to launch stocks trading-Economic Times
----------
Malaysia's Maxis in talks to sell Indian unit Aircel-Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 8 China's imports of crude oil, copper, iron ore and soybeans rose in May on a month earlier, although coal imports fell, customs data showed on Thursday.
TOKYO, June 8 Crude futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous session after official data showed that U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks, reawakening concerns of a supply glut.