Genel loses second co-founder as Rothschild steps down
LONDON, June 5 Genel Energy co-founder Nathaniel Rothschild has resigned from the Iraqi Kurdistan oil producer, the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the loss-making company.
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
Private equity Kedaara Capital raises up to $325 mln - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
LONDON, June 5 Genel Energy co-founder Nathaniel Rothschild has resigned from the Iraqi Kurdistan oil producer, the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the loss-making company.
* Sterling recovers after fall on London attack, focus on election