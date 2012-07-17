BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
StanChart sells 10-bln-rupee distressed India assets-Business Standard
----------
Religare group's Air Mantra to start passenger flights-Business Standard
----------
Adani group eyes $400 mln coal assets in Mozambique-Business Standard
----------
Percentage of output likely for sharing oilfield profit-Economic Times
----------
Infosys BPO scouting for buyouts to double revenue-Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million