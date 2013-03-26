----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Essar Energy to invest $1 bln over 5 years for coal bed methane - Hindustan Times

(link.reuters.com/zyq86t)

----------

KKR, Singapore's GIC plan finance firm to fund India property developers - Mint

(link.reuters.com/xuq86t)

----------

Jet Airways leases out aircraft with staff to UAE's Etihad - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/ruq86t)

----------

Honda to launch new 100cc bike in India, challenge Hero MotoCorp - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/hyq86t)

----------

Ericsson sues India's Micromax for patent infringement - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/gyq86t)

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)