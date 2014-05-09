NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Apr 21

Apr 21 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,385.0 85,764.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad