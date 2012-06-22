----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Cox & Kings in talks with PE funds to sell stake in UK unit-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/mav88s

----

Reliance, BP, Niko to invest $4 bln in satellite D6 fields-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/kav88s

----

Reliance Ind to sell its textiles business-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/jav88s

----

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Sanjeev Choudhary in NEW DELHI)