BRIEF-Idea Cellular seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 100 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 100 billion
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)
* Approved preferential allotment of 35.5 million shares to J&K government at issue price of INR 79.38 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s2Wrj6) Further company coverage: