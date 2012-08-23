BRIEF-India's weather office sees 2017 monsoon rains to be 98 percent of long-term average in 2017 - NFRI
* India's weather office sees annual monsoon rains to be 98 percent of long-term average in 2017 - nfri
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
FinMin supports 49 pct FDI in insurance, pension - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai) (ranjit.gangadharan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22 6180 7240; Reuters Messaging: ranjit.gangadharan.reuters.com@reuters.net))
* India's weather office sees annual monsoon rains to be 98 percent of long-term average in 2017 - nfri
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: