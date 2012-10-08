UPDATE 7-Oil prices dip on fears Middle East spat could harm OPEC cuts
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Updates prices, recasts)
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Australia, India uranium deal likely next week - PTI in Economic Times
Foreign farm equipment companies head to India - Economic Times
WASHINGTON, June 4 The Trump administration is considering possible sanctions on Venezuela’s vital energy sector, including state oil company PDVSA, senior White House officials said, in what would be a major escalation of U.S. efforts to pressure the country’s embattled leftist government amid a crackdown on the opposition.