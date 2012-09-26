UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in transactions worth 2.5 bln euros
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
PREVIOUS ITEMS
BHEL may buy European metro-rail technology provider - Bloomberg
Nissan calls off low-cost car project with Bajaj - Times of India
IndiGo cuts air fares by up to 40 pct - Economic Times
Maruti Suzuki hikes Gurgaon workers pay by 75 pct - Economic Times
